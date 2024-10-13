Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,253,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 4,274.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 811,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 792,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Mplx by 53.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,826,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 639,851 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Mplx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,825,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,435,000 after purchasing an additional 353,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,224,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,148,000 after purchasing an additional 255,211 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

MPLX opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $45.24.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

