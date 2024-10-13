Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $811,000 Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $52.32 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $54.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.