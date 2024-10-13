Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $942,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in DocuSign by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,214,000 after buying an additional 417,352 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $508,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,106.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $477,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,589 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,844.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $508,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,106.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,002 shares of company stock valued at $22,471,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $68.89 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.83.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

