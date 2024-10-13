Sandeep Aujla Sells 4,000 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sandeep Aujla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86.

On Monday, August 26th, Sandeep Aujla sold 32 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.55, for a total transaction of $19,921.60.

Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $616.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $630.68 and a 200 day moving average of $628.58. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $473.56 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Intuit by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Intuit by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 4,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

