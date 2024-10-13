Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

