Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Lowered to $60.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.99% from the company’s previous close.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLB. Citigroup cut their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $44.78 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 8.7% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.