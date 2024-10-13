Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,272,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,348,000 after purchasing an additional 790,686 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after acquiring an additional 457,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,663,000 after acquiring an additional 383,496 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,095,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,988,000 after acquiring an additional 233,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 584,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 103,768 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

