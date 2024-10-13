Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Raised to $176.00 at Citigroup

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.43.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $144.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $105.97 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 26.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 438.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 56.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

