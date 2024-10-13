Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Raised to $157.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAIC. Barclays lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $105.97 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

