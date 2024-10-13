SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 25,210 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 234.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,210 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

HOOD opened at $26.27 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 175.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 208,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $5,203,109.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,643,579.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 208,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $5,203,109.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,643,579.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,541,250 shares of company stock worth $107,643,767. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

