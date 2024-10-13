SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 10,126 Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATGE. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $525,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,628.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $73.29 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

