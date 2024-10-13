SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 25,600.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Materion in the second quarter worth $38,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average is $112.89. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $145.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $425.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

