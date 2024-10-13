SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,534,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 11,202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,880 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $53,412,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,038,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,892,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,258 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Envista Stock Performance

Envista stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.32. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.88 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 52.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Envista news, CFO Eric D. Hammes purchased 24,532 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,607.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

