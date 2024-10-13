SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,077 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WNS alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in WNS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 64.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 2.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 228.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

WNS Stock Up 0.6 %

WNS stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $72.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.49 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.