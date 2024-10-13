SG Americas Securities LLC Has $746,000 Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tidewater by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 50,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tidewater by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,134,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tidewater by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDW opened at $67.88 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average of $91.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.85 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $13.90 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 0.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDW shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

