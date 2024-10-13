SG Americas Securities LLC Has $752,000 Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 36.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 70,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth approximately $679,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David Kabbes acquired 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $75,387.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $82.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $556.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.30 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

