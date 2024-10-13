SG Americas Securities LLC Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,559 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,012 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,441,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,054 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $15,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 435,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 616,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,036.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $253,036.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $33,632.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,132.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,359. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.97. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

