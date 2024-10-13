SG Americas Securities LLC Has $810,000 Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,146 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,111 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,349,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,333,000 after purchasing an additional 39,422 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $340,373,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,190,000 after buying an additional 544,312 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,306,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.83. The company has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 68.07%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

