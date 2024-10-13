SG Americas Securities LLC Has $815,000 Stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,398 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTS. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $247,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,249,041.03. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $756.57 million, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $26.68.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Analysts forecast that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 238.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

