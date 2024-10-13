SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 518,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Emprise Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $523,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 407,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,791,000 after purchasing an additional 42,287 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IEMG stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

