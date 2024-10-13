SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,142 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

ED opened at $102.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

