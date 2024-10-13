SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 488.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rayonier

In other Rayonier news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $306,036.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,935.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rayonier Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RYN opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.04. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.86 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

