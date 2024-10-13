SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $752,000 Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,707.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

