SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 6,490 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Select Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,202,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $518,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,997,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $391,886,000 after acquiring an additional 650,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Select Medical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,498,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 95,578 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,241,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,591,000 after acquiring an additional 95,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Select Medical by 179.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 541,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEM opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

