SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 68,806 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DHT alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,388,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,832 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,868,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 873,356 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,534,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 343,100 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,417,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 132,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Stock Performance

DHT stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of -0.36. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 102.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHT

DHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.