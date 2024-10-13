SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,391 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth about $1,136,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter worth about $941,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 9.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 311,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth about $27,622,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth about $841,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

DAVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

