SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 34,544 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,544 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWTX. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 156.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $193,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EWTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $578,074.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,252 shares in the company, valued at $89,852.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $578,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,852.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,418,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,259.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,176 shares of company stock worth $7,893,316 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.