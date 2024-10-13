SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,625 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,912,000 after buying an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $902,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIT. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,876.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,876.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AIT opened at $226.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.77. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.59 and a 1 year high of $226.53.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

