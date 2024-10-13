SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $827,000 Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 110,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 138,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $25.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.05. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVLV. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

