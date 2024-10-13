SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,553,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 27.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,718,000 after acquiring an additional 864,951 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,410,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after acquiring an additional 376,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 822.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 998,995 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 930,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 46,268 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE PHG opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

