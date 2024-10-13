SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $135.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.67. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $138.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFG. Citigroup lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

