Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at $3,071,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 10.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Shopify by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 193,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.71. The firm has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.97.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

