Short Interest in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Grows By 174.0%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 383,100 shares, a growth of 174.0% from the September 15th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of BioVie

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioVie stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) by 276.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of BioVie worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BioVie stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.67. BioVie has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $58.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioVie ( NASDAQ:BIVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($6.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of BioVie in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

