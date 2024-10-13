Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Expands By 182.3%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 182.3% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of CHSCN stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. CHS has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

