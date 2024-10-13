Short Interest in Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Increases By 188.9%

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,084,500 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the September 15th total of 721,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTWCF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. Greentown China has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.62.

Greentown China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and related business in China. It operates through Property Development, Hotel Operations, Property Investment, Project Management, and Other segments. The company develops and sells residential properties.

