Short Interest in Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Increases By 188.9%

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,084,500 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the September 15th total of 721,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Greentown China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GTWCF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. Greentown China has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.62.
Greentown China Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greentown China
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Greentown China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greentown China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.