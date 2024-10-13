Short Interest in Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Increases By 166.1%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 454,000 shares, an increase of 166.1% from the September 15th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

KKKUF opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. Kakaku.com has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Kakaku.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates Kakaku.com, that provides prices, specifications, and user reviews, on various products and services, such as computers, home appliances, smartphones, interiors, fashion, internet providers, and insurances; and Tabelog.com, a restaurant discovery and reservation site.

