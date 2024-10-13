Short Interest in Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Increases By 166.1%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 454,000 shares, an increase of 166.1% from the September 15th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kakaku.com Stock Performance
KKKUF opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. Kakaku.com has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $13.75.
About Kakaku.com
