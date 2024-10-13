Short Interest in NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Declines By 37.0%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NovAccess Global Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:XSNX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $269,830.00, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82. NovAccess Global has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07.
NovAccess Global Company Profile
