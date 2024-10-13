Short Interest in Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Declines By 24.4%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 536,600 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 709,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 766.6 days.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $17.33 on Friday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38.

Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2716 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

