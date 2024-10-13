Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $170.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.88 and a 200-day moving average of $153.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $171.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.46%.

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

