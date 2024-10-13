Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Major Shareholder Acquires $31,418,512.05 in Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,259,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,418,512.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,719,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,541,245.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 869,800 shares of Sirius XM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $20,483,790.00.

Sirius XM Stock Up 2.6 %

SIRI stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $32.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

