SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.70.

NYSE:SITE opened at $148.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $188.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,893.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

