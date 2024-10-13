Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stake Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 89.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.96.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

