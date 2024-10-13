SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stake Reduced by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in SM Energy by 461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in SM Energy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering raised SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SM Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

SM Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $45.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

