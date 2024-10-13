Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Snowflake by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Snowflake by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 201.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 42,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.74.

Snowflake stock opened at $124.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.53. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,998,330.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,049,994. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

