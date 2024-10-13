Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.69.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $42.43 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 396.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6,315.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

