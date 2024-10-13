Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,358,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,106,000 after purchasing an additional 341,566 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,558,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,033,000 after buying an additional 774,502 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,616,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 8,495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,073,000 after acquiring an additional 838,543 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sony Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SONY. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.30.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

