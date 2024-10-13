Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Atlanticus worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Atlanticus by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 9.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlanticus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Atlanticus

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,500 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $78,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,339.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $78,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,339.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,151.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $524.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $315.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.74 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 25.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Featured Articles

