Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Major Shareholder Sells $377,834.88 in Stock

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Melanie Laird sold 22,278 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $377,834.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,049,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,400,808.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -167.70 and a beta of 0.49. Sterling Check Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.81 million. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the first quarter worth approximately $18,939,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the first quarter worth approximately $9,648,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Check by 24.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,477,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,673,000 after purchasing an additional 487,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Check by 176.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 253,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 161,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the first quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sterling Check from $16.20 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

