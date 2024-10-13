Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 88.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital began coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ORKA opened at $26.04 on Friday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($25.92) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oruka Therapeutics

