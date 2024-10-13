Stifel Nicolaus Lowers ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target to $11.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s current price.

PUMP stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 2.02.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). ProPetro had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,889.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ProPetro by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 740,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 40,188 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in ProPetro by 171.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 155,393 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter worth about $3,259,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter worth about $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

